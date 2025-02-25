OPM seeks RIF, gives remote employees option to relocate to new duty station

OPM employees working remotely can decline the management-directed reassignment, but with the understanding their choice will result in termination proceedings.

The Office of Personnel Management is giving an ultimatum to remote and teleworking employees who are more than 50 miles away from their official duty stations.

OPM is directing employees in this scenario to either report to their current duty station, agree to a “management-directed reassignment” and relocate to office space in another geographic region, or accept termination from their jobs.

According to presentation slides shared with Federal News Network, these are the options employees more than 50 miles of their OPM facility will receive in a “Management Direct Reassignment” memo on Wednesday.

OPM is giving employees until Friday, March 7 to respond.

“Employees accepting relocation will have a reasonable amount of time to relocate and report to in-person work at an OPM facility,” one of the slides states.

Federal News Network has reached out to OPM for comment.

According to the presentation, OPM employees working remotely can decline the management-directed reassignment, but with the understanding their choice “will result in termination proceedings.”

“If you decide not to accept this directed reassignment to a new geographic location, your options for continued employment with this agency may be limited, and the Agency may pursue an adverse action against you,” one of the slides states.

The presentation states OPM is also currently working on a reduction in force.

“All RIF actions will be taken before providing relocation packages to their employees.”

According to the presentation, OPM employees will be able to request an exemption to the return-to-office plans with their supervisor. Exemption requests are due by March 7.

OPM’s return to office plans are expected to have a significant impact on its workforce. An OPM employee told Federal News Network that about 40% of the agency’s workforce currently works remotely.

“We have a much higher remote worker population because of the need for unique skill sets,” the OPM employee said.

OPM Acting Director Charles Ezell wrote in an email last month that employees — including teleworking and remote work employees — are expected to report to work on-site full-time, starting March 3.

Ezell told employees OPM would grant exemptions for employees with disabilities, qualifying medical conditions or other “compelling reasons.”

In the email last month, OPM identified nine locations as duty stations with “potential capacity” for current agency employees to begin working on-site full-time.

The locations included OPM’s headquarters building in Washington, D.C., as well as agency offices located across Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas and Virginia.

In his email last month, Ezell said OPM is reviewing its facilities to determine how much space is available for all employees to work on-site.

Ezell said OPM is working with the General Services Administration on the availability of additional space.

President Donald Trump signed a memo on his first day in office directing all federal employees to return to the office full-time.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.