OSC begins challenging mass firings of probationary feds

The Office of Special Counsel believes at least some federal employees who were caught up in waves of mass removals during their probationary periods were fired unlawfully, and is asking the board that adjudicates federal employment disputes to put their terminations on hold, officials said Monday.

OSC — the independent federal agency in charge of policing prohibited personnel practices — said it has filed formal petitions with the Merit Systems Protection Board to stay the firings of six employees so far, but is “considering ways” to expand the requests to a larger group of federal workers in order to prevent each fired probationary employee from having to file an individual complaint with OSC.

In a statement, the agency said the affected employees appear to have been fired without regard to their performance, which OSC considers a prohibited personnel practice.

“Firing probationary employees without individualized cause appears contrary to a reasonable reading of the law, particularly the provisions establishing rules for reductions in force,” Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger said. “Because Congress has directed that OSC ‘shall’ protect government employees from PPPs, I believe I have a responsibility to request a stay of these actions while my agency continues to investigate further the apparent violation of federal personnel laws.”

In its petitions to the MSPB, OSC said the first six employees — all of whom work for different federal agencies — were terminated at about the same time, with written notices that used very similar language. The office said none of the termination paperwork complained about specific performance issues, and only three of the six mentioned performance at all.

The office said the timing of the firings, along with thousands of other federal employees, makes it apparent that agencies have been using employees’ probationary status as a pretext for what is, in effect, a reduction in force (RIF), but without using the government’s legally-mandated RIF procedures.

“Each agency has the right to decide whether a RIF is necessary and when the RIF will take place,” OSC attorneys wrote. “However, agencies do not have discretion to bypass RIF procedures when they are reorganizing or reducing the size of components based on lack of work or budgetary concerns.”

The petitions acknowledge that probationary employees have fairly limited rights when it comes to protections from termination or to appeal their terminations, but the government does need to meet some minimum requirements. Federal regulations require, for example, that agencies tell fired probationary employees what specific performance problems led to their termination.

“Probationary employees cannot be terminated “at will.” Agencies must inform probationary employees of the specific reasons for their termination, which necessarily requires agencies to conduct an individualized assessment of their performance and conduct,” according to the filings. “This requirement is not a simple bureaucratic technicality – compelling agencies to assess the specific fitness of each employee prior to terminating them ensures that outstanding employees are not arbitrarily lost and that terminations are truly in the best interests of the federal service and consistent with merit system principles.”

Debra D’Agostino, a partner at the law firm Federal Practice Group, said an MSPB decision on whether to temporarily stay the firings while the board considers the employee’s cases is likely to happen in short order. That’s because of a statute that requires the board, in most cases, to issue stays requested by OSC within three calendar days.

“It seems that OSC, for now anyway, only stayed the terminations of six employees, although obviously thousands of probationary employees were fired for similarly phony reasons,” she said. “Hopefully, the result of OSC’s stay in these instances has broader application and any shrinking of the federal workforce will be done in accordance with law instead of what we have seen done over the past few weeks.”

For employees who were swept up in the mass firings and are hoping to be restored to their positions, a favorable ruling from the MSPB is likely their best hope, at least for now.

Federal employee unions have also been challenging the mass terminations in court, but without much success. In a case brought by the National Treasury Employees Union, a federal judge declined last week to issue a temporary restraining order that would have overturned the firings.

In declining to intervene, Judge Christopher Cooper acknowledged the firings have led to “disruption” and “chaos,” but said that federal law requires unions to channel their disputes through the Federal Labor Relations Authority, and for individual employees to petition the MSPB before federal courts will consider their cases.

“Federal district judges are duty-bound to decide legal issues based on even-handed application of law and precedent—no matter the identity of the litigants or, regrettably at times, the consequences of their rulings for average people,” Cooper wrote.

