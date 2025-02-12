Several agencies end telework, remote work agreements and set return-to-office dates

AFGE Council 238 President Marie Owens Powell says the EPA’s notice to employees is in violation of the union’s collective bargaining agreement.

Several agencies are rescinding telework and remote work policies for their employees, following up on President Donald Trump’s mandate to send federal employees back to the office full time.

The Environmental Protection Agency is rescinding telework and remote work agreements for its employees, and setting near-term targets for all staff to return to the office full-time.

EPA’s Office of the Administrator, in an email obtained by Federal News Network, told its workers Wednesday that the agency “has determined that its employees’ duties require them to be face-to-face with their supervisors, colleagues, clients, and the public to the maximum extent possible.”

The EPA said it’s rescinding all regular and remote work agreements, except for reasonable accommodations, medical telework, Domestic Employees Teleworking Overseas and military spouses working remotely under the Military Spouse Employment Act.

President Donald Trump, on his first day in office, issued a memorandum calling for all federal employees to return to the office full-time.

The agency’s email calls for non-bargaining unit employees to return to the office starting Monday, Feb. 24. The same return-to-office date has also been set for employees represented by a slew of unions — the National Treasury Employees Union, the National Association of Government Employees, the National Association of Independent Labor and Engineers and Scientists of California.

Teleworking EPA employees represented by the American Federation of Government Employees have until March 24 to report to the office full-time.

For remote employees, who up until this point have not been expected to work in the office, the EPA is setting different return dates, depending on whether they live within a 50-mile area of their official duty station.

AFGE Council 238 President Marie Owens Powell told Federal News Network that the EPA’s return-to-office memo is in violation of the union’s collective bargaining agreement — and is consulting with AFGE National and outside counsel on next steps.

EPA Council 238’s collective bargaining agreement permits the agency to rescind telework or remote work in cases of employee misconduct, or if changes to an employee’s duties require them to be in the office.

“What they’re no longer honoring is the need to have very specific reasons for removing individuals from telework, that are not just simply because you changed your mind,” Owens Powell said.

The Office of Personnel Management told agency heads in a memo last week not to implement any provisions of collective bargaining agreements that “purport to restrict the agency’s right to determine overall levels of telework.”

Owens Powell said EPA officials are confident the agency has enough office space to accommodate all employees. However, she said the EPA has hired well over 1,000 new employees in recent years, while some regions have downsized their office space.

“The agency has basically said we have enough chairs, we have enough seats — which is a little ominous, because I don’t know how many people they’re going to squeeze into these small cubicles that they have now. But they are pretty adamant that they will be able to fit us,” she said.

Owens Powell said employees in EPA Region 3, which covers mid-Atlantic states, were relocated to new offices at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but staff “barely fit” in their new space.

“There’s a problem across the country at EPA spaces. Now they say that they have room for everybody. Now does that mean that they’re going to get rid of conference space, and things like that? Honestly, I have no idea how they plan to accommodate everybody,” she said.

Owens Powell said EPA employees on telework and remote work policies spent more time doing their jobs, and less time commuting — which also reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

“Less commuters are going to reduce the agency’s carbon footprint,” she said. “To indicate that there’s a different level of competency simply because I’m in an EPA space …it doesn’t make any sense.”

GSA, HHS roll back telework and remote work

The General Services Administration is also ending telework and remote workforce, except in “limited circumstances,” for its workforce of nearly 13,000 employees.

“This order removes references to remote work and telework position categories. Routine telework and full-time telework can only be approved in limited circumstances under this policy,” GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian wrote in a memo sent Wednesday,

Ehikian said the new policy “applies to all GSA employees in the performance of their duties,” except for Office of Inspector General and Civilian Board of Contract Appeals employees.”

In a memo last week Ehikian said about 2,000 GSA employees — more than 15% of its workforce — live more than 50 miles from the nearest GSA regional office. GSA employees have been told to report to the office full-time, starting March 3.

“As a short-term solution, we will look to find the best alternative with a field office within 50 miles of your home to start,” Ehikian said. “There is a very high probability that if you are in this situation on March 3rd, this assigned duty station will likely change (to a duty station further away) once we align with our optimal regional footprint or determine productive co-working space with other GSA employees.”

The Department of Health and Human Services, in a memo sent last Friday, directed political appointees, Senior Executive Service employees, and Senior-Level employees to return to the office starting Feb. 24.

The memo also rescinds remote work arrangements for managers and supervisors who have an official duty station within 50 miles of an HHS facility.

HHS is giving both bargaining unit and non-bargaining unit employees — including those hired on remote job announcements — to report to the office full-time starting March 17, if they have an official duty station within 50 miles of an HHS facility.

Managers and employees who have an official duty station outside of 50 miles of an HHS facility will report to the office starting April 28.

