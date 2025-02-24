Weekend roundup: Firings, court orders, possible FBI moves and more

The National Park Service is restoring some fired employees, the new FBI director may move employees out of D.C., and courts weighed in on multiple lawsuits.

It was a chaotic weekend for the federal workforce, as President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, agency officials, federal judges and the Supreme Court all made news that could have a number of implications for their jobs. Catch up on what you may have missed here.

