Listen Live
Trending:
Workforce

Weekend roundup: Firings, court orders, possible FBI moves and more

The National Park Service is restoring some fired employees, the new FBI director may move employees out of D.C., and courts weighed in on multiple lawsuits.

Daisy Thornton@dthorntonWFED
February 24, 2025 9:54 am
< a min read
     

It was a chaotic weekend for the federal workforce, as President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, agency officials, federal judges and the Supreme Court all made news that could have a number of implications for their jobs. Catch up on what you may have missed here.

  • New FBI Director Kash Patel has told senior officials that he plans to relocate up to 1,000 employees from Washington to field offices around the country and move an additional 500 to a large bureau facility in Huntsville, Alabama, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions. The plans were communicated Friday, the same day Patel was sworn in on the campus of the White House, and are in keeping with his oft-stated vision of reducing the size of the FBI’s footprint in Washington and having more of a presence in offices in other cities.

  • The Trump administration is restoring jobs for dozens of National Park Service employees fired amid government-wide reductions and hiring nearly 3,000 additional seasonal workers, following an uproar over an aggressive plan to downsize the agency. At least 50 jobs are being restored to help maintain and clean parks, educate visitors and collect admission fees, according to two people familiar with the agency's plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

  • A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday extended a ban on Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency accessing sensitive Treasury Department information, but rejected broader restrictions sought by 19 Democratic state attorneys general who sued over the issue. Judge Jeannette A. Vargas issued a preliminary injunction but said she may lift the ban — which she initially put in place earlier this month — if the Treasury Department certifies by March 24 that DOGE members have received required cybersecurity training.

    •         Join us Feb. 25 & 26 at 1 p.m. ET to explore the latest technology and strategy behind AI and data management in government. Register today!
  • The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily kept on the job the head of the federal agency that protects government whistleblowers, in its first word on the many legal fights over President Donald Trump's second-term agenda. The justices said in an unsigned order that Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, could remain in his job at least until Wednesday. That's when a lower-court order temporarily protecting him expires.

  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insists President Donald Trump ’s abrupt firing of the nation’s senior military officer amid a wave of dismissals at the Pentagon wasn't unusual, brushing aside outcry that the new administration is openly seeking to inject politics into the military. He also suggested more firings could come. “Nothing about this is unprecedented," Hegseth told “Fox News Sunday” about Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. being removed Friday night as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “The president deserves to pick his key national security advisory team.”

  • The Trump administration moved its fast-paced dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development toward what appeared to be its final phases, telling all but a fraction of staffers worldwide that they were on leave as of Monday and notifying at least 1,600 of the U.S.-based staffers they were being fired. The move was the latest and one of the biggest steps in what President Donald Trump and cost-cutting ally Elon Musk say is their goal of gutting the six-decade-old aid and development agency in a broader campaign to slash the size of the federal government.

  • Key U.S. agencies, including the FBI, State Department and the Pentagon, have instructed their employees not to comply with cost-cutting chief Elon Musk's latest demand that federal workers explain what they accomplished last week — or risk losing their job. The pushback from appointees of President Donald Trump marked a new level of chaos and confusion within the beleaguered federal workforce, just a month after Trump returned to the White House and quickly began fulfilling campaign promises to shrink the government.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

     
Daisy Thornton

Daisy Thornton is Federal News Network’s digital managing editor. In addition to her editing responsibilities, she covers federal management, workforce and technology issues. She is also the commentary editor; email her your letters to the editor and pitches for contributed bylines.

 

 

Follow @dthorntonWFED

Related Stories

    Trump USAID

    The Trump administration is putting USAID staffers on leave worldwide and firing at least 1,600

    Workforce Read more
    CPAC 2025

    Key federal agencies refuse to comply with Musk’s latest demand in his cost-cutting crusade

    Workforce Read more
    Pentagon Hegseth

    Hegseth defends Trump’s firings of Pentagon leaders and says there may be more dismissals

    Defense Read more
Related Topics
All News Tracking the Transition Workforce