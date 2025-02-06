What foreign aid officers say about what’s going on at USAID

You might not be surprised to find that members of the American Foreign Service Association object to dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development. The association represents nearly two thousand foreign aid officers. Joining me with more of what’s going on, the association’s president, Thomas Yazdgerdi.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin And we should point out that you’re president of the association, which represents several agencies, officers, but you are also an active duty foreign service professional yourself right now with the State Department.

Thomas Yazdgerdi That’s correct. And both the elected representative of the six member agencies of absent, but also an active duty foreign Service officer with the Department of State.

Tom Temin And did you personally get the letter to resign request from well, I say from DOGE, It’s actually officially from OPM, but really from the White House.

Thomas Yazdgerdi I did. I did get that. Yes, I did.

Tom Temin And did you respond? And what are you and your colleagues doing with that?

Thomas Yazdgerdi I personally am not going to take them up on that offer. What we tried to do is make certain that all our members, we have nearly 13,000 active duty members and 4,000 retirees. We have told our active duty members that given them all the information that we been able to get together so they can make an informed decision. We’re not saying don’t do it or do it. We’re just saying, look, here’s all the information that’s out there. Admittedly, there could be more questions that are asked. This is a momentous decision in someone’s life, it shouldn’t be taken lightly. But we want to make certain that our members know what it means. If you retire, if you resign, if you’re rift, if you’re fired, these all have different sort of impacts on what your sort of work life and retirement life will look like. So we’ve put that out there for our members, they understand it and hopefully they have the tools, even though this is a very small period of time in which to make this decision. The deadline is Feb. 6. So that’s a very short period of time in which to make this momentous decision. So we want to make certain our members have all the information that we’ve been able to secure from this so they can make an informed decision.

Tom Temin Well, you’ve got a few more hours anyway before that deadline runs out. And let’s get to the U.S. Agency for International Development. What do the reports look like to you coming from inside there? What are your members who are foreign aid officers saying?

Thomas Yazdgerdi Yeah, we were very disturbed by it. The quickness of this action by Friday, this week at midnight, I think all 1400 USAID officers, officials serving abroad will need to depart country and be put on administrative leave. That’s a huge undertaking. Aside from it being something that AFSA will involve itself in, because when something of this magnitude is implemented, we have rights to bargain the implementation of it. And we have not done that. And we have sent a letter to the leadership at the State Department to express our dismay by this and to say you can’t just implement this without talking with us, because it impacts our members lives and their families, the lives of their families in very direct ways. There are some, from what we understand, from the implementation order, there are some exceptions, but it’s not clear who would actually be included in that. And a very short time in which to do this. So it’s not that just the sort of the policy side, but the logistics side. We’re talking how do you get 1400 people out of countries all over the world back to the Washington. That’s going to cost tens of millions of dollars. There’s gonna be a lot of difficulty, heartbreak, kids in school, lives really disrupted. And so that is of great concern to AFSA.

Tom Temin And then there’s also the issue of yes, they may have to bargain with you under the bargaining rights agreement, but if the DOGE people are ignoring that and the agency leadership is also cut off the management, then what’s the practical effect of that request?

Thomas Yazdgerdi Well, we were looking at other legal possibilities that we would entertain. The bottom line is, look, we’re a nonpartisan organization, American Foreign Service Association. We’ve been around for 100 years. We’ve got collective bargaining rights under President Nixon back in the late 60s, early 70s. And we tell our members, and they know this already, that they’re there to implement the foreign policy of any president, regardless of administration. By the same token, we have the right to defend our members when it is appropriate to do so. And we definitely see this as one of those instances. So we will do that whether they choose to negotiate with us or not, we’re looking at other legal recourse. If that’s the case. We hope we can. We want to, because I think the Department of State and USAID and everyone else in the other agency, I would hope, has an interest in lessening the impact on their workforce with some decision as momentous as this.

Tom Temin We speaking with Thomas Yazdgerdi, he’s president of the American Foreign Service Association. And what are the reports like from inside USAID? Who are the people that are in there closing the doors and demanding access? What have you heard in terms of what it looks like on the ground from inside?

Thomas Yazdgerdi Well, it’s hard, right now USAID is closed. You can’t get in. Everybody’s been put on administrative leave, so it’s kind of hard to give you an answer there. I think there’s been exceptions for mission critical employees, although that’s not been defined. So I would just say that the members that we talked to are USAID members. There’s a lot of fear. There’s a lot of worry. There’s a lot of chaos. What does this mean for me? I have kids in school, for example. What am I supposed to do? How can I apply for an exemption easily where I wouldn’t have to leave by Friday at midnight? Because I think that’s the deadline this week. So I think that’s it. There’s a lot of real, we’ve gotten our email inbox has kind of exploded from members, USAID members who are asking us all sorts of questions. We try to answer as best we can, although a lot of times we don’t know the answers. And so we asked the leadership at I guess at this point it’s the State Department, because of course, Secretary Rubin is now the acting administrator. And we are trying to get answers for our members. But at this point, it’s difficult. There’s some questions we just don’t know the answer to. For example, who would be exempt from this or given more time to leave post and so forth?

Tom Temin And are the people that are on leave they’re on paid leave at this point?

Thomas Yazdgerdi Yes, that’s correct.

Tom Temin So they were forced into the resignation, so to speak. Do you know, for example, of whether they’re on leave until that Sept. 30 date for the end of the resignation period?

Thomas Yazdgerdi Well, from what I understand, that’s a distinct process, this move to have all USAID, basically not only folks overseas being brought back to Washington, but of USAID here in Washington are put on administrative leave. I think it’s a different, I think it’s a different process from the deferred resignation process. You have to do that individually. And as we talked about, the deadline is Feb. 6. So I believe that’s a different process, although there’s questions about that, how the two actually relate to one another.

Tom Temin Right. And roughly how many people were at headquarters before it closed? I think right there on 14th street near the bridge.

Thomas Yazdgerdi I don’t know. I wish I had my VP for USAID here, but it involved lots of folks, including a relative of mine who works at USAID, who was told to stay though the office was closed, and he was put on administrative leave. But we’re talking hundreds, if not thousands of people affected.

Tom Temin Yes. And again, getting back to the State Department, you mentioned everybody got that resignation memo or letter or whatever it was, email. And you’re not taking it. Is that what you’re getting the sense of from other foreign service component people in state?

Thomas Yazdgerdi Yeah. We haven’t asked to track that, so we don’t know. So I don’t have any information on what percentage of, and by the way, this is obviously not just a State Department or USAID. This is government wide. Which is quite unprecedented. But I just don’t have any facts or figures yet of who from our agencies has taken the administration up on that offer.

Tom Temin Has there been any communication from Marco Rubio? Because in the State Department embassies and so forth, there’s lots of staff. Some of them are foreign nationals, but others are federal employees. And what about the expectation of operating embassies?

Thomas Yazdgerdi Yeah. We’re hoping when all is said and done and they have a list of those who are who have taken the administration up on this offer, there will be some sense of, are those folks that have taken them up in mission critical positions? Also, we’ve learned that local employed staff, which is by far the largest component of our workforce at the State Department and probably USAID as well. They are not included in this, because they were subject to their own sort of labor laws of their respective countries. So, yeah, we know that anybody can take the government up on this offer from what we understand. But how that actually if someone, we haven’t gotten a clear sort of clear guidance on, are you in a mission critical position where you wouldn’t be allowed to do that or not? At least to AFSA that’s not clear as yet.

Tom Temin Right. Because some agencies like Social Security Administration, components of Homeland Security have told employees, well, if you’re doing this type of work, say front line law enforcement, say at the Bureau of Prisons or people dealing directly with the public at Social Security, that you are exempt from that memo. But nothing. You’ve heard about from the State Department so far.

Thomas Yazdgerdi I have not seen, sort of, let’s say, granular detail like that in what positions could be included or would be excluded from this offer, which I don’t think we have information on that.

Tom Temin All right. So memo to Rubio, tell your people what you want.

Thomas Yazdgerdi Yeah. The thing is, the bottom line is, look, we’re trying as the labor union and professional association to make certain that people know and that when we see things, and how do we know. Our members write in to us they let us know, hey, how does this affect me? How does this affect my family? And then we use that sort of input to go to the department leadership or USAID leadership or whatever agency is affected. And we raise those issues to make it easy, as easy as possible on our members to make good decisions for themselves and their families.

Tom Temin But no lockout yet at the State Department.

Thomas Yazdgerdi Not that I’m aware of, no.