Probationary employees face stricter review process under new executive order

Trump’s order calls for the creation of “Civil Service Rule XI,” requiring agencies to review and approve probationary employees before they become tenured.

Probationary employees will now have an additional hurdle to clear before they can solidify their federal employment, according to an executive order President Donald Trump signed Thursday evening.

Trump’s new order calls for the creation of “Civil Service Rule XI,” which will require agencies to review and actively sign off on probationary workers’ continued employment before they can be moved out of a probationary period.

Federal employees are put into probationary periods when they first enter the civil service, or when they begin a new position, for example after getting a promotion. Once a probationary period ends — usually after one or two years of federal service — employees will automatically transition out of probationary status.

“Instead of these employees becoming tenured civil servants by default, Rule XI requires agencies to affirmatively certify that finalizing their appointment after their probationary or trial period concludes advances the public interest,” the White House wrote Thursday in a fact sheet detailing the intentions of the executive order.

Under current federal regulations, agencies can only remove probationary employees for issues with performance or conduct. Those rules around probationary periods spurred litigation involving the recent mass terminations of tens of thousands of probationary employees. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court blocked an order for the Trump administration to reinstate the probationary employees.

Trump’s new executive order, however, adds a new reason that probationary employees can be removed from their jobs. Under the new “Civil Service Rule XI,” agencies can also determine whether a probationary employee should remain in their job based on agency needs and the interest of the public.

“It alters the reason for letting a probationer go to include the generic needs and interests of the agency, as opposed to the individual’s performance or conduct,” Debra D’Agostino, an attorney and partner at Federal Practice Group, said in an interview. “It adds this generic reason where the agency can decide that it’s not in the needs or interest of the agency to keep this person.”

“Usually, if someone’s not going to satisfy their probation, it’s going to be because of performance or conduct,” Kevin Owen, a partner at Gilbert Employment Law, added. “If the administration is going to start interjecting some sort of ideological component, we’re going to start again sliding into some level of a spoils system here.”

The White House pointed to a 2005 study by the Merit Systems Protection Board as part of its justification for the order. MSPB’s study offered a host of recommendations on how to improve the probationary period in the federal workforce.

“Whether or not that’s actually the intent — to make this a cleaner process on the probationary period — I have my doubts, given the manner in which the administration has been handling every other aspect of federal employment law,” Owen said. “But this is something that I think, if handled properly and with clean hands, would be a welcome adjustment to the current chaos in these probationary rules.”

In its justification for “Civil Service Rule XI,” the Trump administration said current regulations on probationary periods “place undue burdens on agencies in terminating probationary employees, and deter managers from undertaking that effort.”

“Agencies have not been using probationary and trial periods as effectively as they could to remove appointees whose continued employment is not in the public interest,” Trump’s executive order reads. “As a result of this failure to remove poor performers, agencies have often retained and given tenure to underperforming employees who should have been screened out during their probationary period.”

Raymond Limon, a former member of the Merit Systems Protection Board and a long-time career federal executive for human capital, viewed the new executive order as a way for the administration to backtrack the recent terminations and find another vehicle to remove employees.

“While they continue to litigate a loser of an argument before the courts that they had the authority to do this, they’re now backtracking and saying, ‘Well, fine, we’ll go ahead and change the purpose of the probationary period to make it easier to remove employees,’” Limon said in an interview.

“What we all witnessed was knowingly dishonest statements being put in writing that these probationary employees had a performance problem, which supervisors said was not true,” D’Agostino added. “The goal of this executive order is to backend and make what already happened with this administration then legal in accordance with the regulations.”

The White House stated that the new civil service rule supersedes current regulations on probationary periods. Regulations from the Office of Personnel Management to make the changes are expected within 30 days. But in the interim, the White House said the order is effective immediately.

The order additionally requires all probationary employees moving forward to go through an “individualized review process,” and meet with “a designee of agency leadership” at least 60 days prior to the end of the probationary period. The review process involves discussing the employee’s performance and the prospects of their continued employment.

Limon raised concerns that the White House’s language doesn’t necessarily mean a supervisor would be the one to certify whether the employee can continue in a job.

“That authority to actively click a box to say that this person passed their probationary period, it could be delegated to anybody in the agency. What happens if that person is a political appointee and doesn’t have a good sense of the employee’s contributions?” Limon said. “It has always been the first-line supervisor that makes those decisions. Does this mean the first-line supervisor will no longer have that authority?”

All agencies now have 15 days to identify all their current probationary employees and begin the new review process. OPM will also create an appeals process for probationary employees who are terminated “in some circumstances,” the White House wrote.

“It just seems that the goal of this is to really take away any of the obvious avenues that exist and put it in OPM’s hands to decide what appeal rights a probationer would have,” D’Agostino said.

