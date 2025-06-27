Trump sees win from Supreme Court ruling, but federal layoffs likely remain on hold

Nationwide injunctions have help up many of the Trump administration’s policies, including widespread layoffs across the federal workforce.

The Trump administration is pointing to a Supreme Court ruling as a sign that it can once again enforce federal workforce policies blocked by lower courts.

But there’s evidence the Supreme Court’s ruling is narrower than what the president claims, and that widespread layoffs across the federal workforce are likely to remain on hold.

The Supreme Court’s majority, in a 6-3 decision in Trump v. CASA, Inc., determined that nationwide injunctions from federal district courts “likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted” to those courts.

“Federal courts do not exercise general oversight of the Executive Branch; they resolve cases and controversies consistent with the authority Congress has given them,” the court’s majority wrote on Friday. “When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too.”

The majority opinion states the Trump administration’s requests to partially stay district court’s preliminary injunctions “are granted, but only to the extent that the injunctions are broader than necessary to provide complete relief with respect to each plaintiff with standing to sue.”

The Supreme Court is instructing lower courts to review the scope of their injunctions and to ensure they comply with its decision.

Trump declares victory over ‘radical’ judges barring his policies

Top Trump administration officials celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling and signaled that the ruling would allow some of their currently blocked policies to move forward.

President Donald Trump told reporters in a White House press conference that “thanks to this decision, we can now promptly file to proceed with numerous policies that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis,” including “freezing unnecessary funding.”

“We’ve seen a handful of radical left judges effectively try to overrule the rightful powers of the president, to stop the American people from getting the policies that they voted for in record numbers,” Trump said.

Nationwide injunctions, Trump added, held up many of his administration’s policies. That includes widespread layoffs across the federal workforce.

“We’ve overturned many of the decisions, but it would take years to do it,” he said.

The State Department is prepared to start sending reduction-in-force notices to nearly 2,000 of its employees. The upcoming RIFs focus on the domestic civil service workforce, but hundreds of Foreign Service employees would also receive RIF notices.

A preliminary injuction from a federal judge in San Francisco is currently blocking agencies, including the State Department from carrying out those RIFs and reorganizations.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said Justice Department attorneys have been fighting a torrent of preliminary injunctions from district court judges, “that are clearly contrary to law, just because they don’t like the policy of President Trump.”

Blanche specifically cited rulings that forced agencies to reinstate fired federal employees and blocked the Department of Government Efficiency from gaining access to agencies’ sensitive data.

“Every one of those stays required a tremendous amount of work and effort by the lawyers and parties involved. And they should be doing other work,” Blanche said. “They should be doing the work that the president and this administration demands and has a right to demand, and not fighting these local judges who don’t make decisions based on the law.”

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on whether agency RIFs or reorganizations will proceed, given the Supreme Court’s ruling. But the justices may soon clarify their intentions in these specific cases.

The Supreme Court still has two cases on its emergency docket, and could issue its rulings on those at any time. Those cases focus on whether mass layoffs across much of the federal workforce can continue, and whether the Trump administration can proceed with cuts to much of the Education Department.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said “rogue judges” have used nationwide injunctions to block virtually all of the Trump administration’s policies.

“These injunctions have allowed district court judges to be emperors. They vetoed all of President Trump’s power, and they cannot do that,” Bondi said.

SCOTUS ruling unlikely to impact RIF decisions

A group behind several lawsuits challenging the Trump administration says the Supreme Court’s ruling is narrower than what the White House suggests.

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, a nonprofit leading several lawsuits against the Trump administration, told reporters in a call Friday that the Supreme Court’s ruling likely won’t allow layoffs to proceed across the federal workforce.

In a footnote, the court’s majority wrote that its ruling doesn’t examine whether the Administrative Procedure Act “authorizes federal courts to vacate federal agency action.”

The Administrative Procedure Act generally outlines how federal agencies act and how they can be challenged.

“It is a tool that protects the American people from arbitrary and capricious conduct on the part of federal agencies,” Perryman said. “The court expressly acknowledged that in the majority. So we do not expect that this should have any impact on those cases, or frankly, on a number of cases that the White House appeared to be citing today.”

Perryman said plaintiffs in these federal workforce cases include unions that represent large swaths of the federal workforce, and that preliminary injunctions would still apply to their members.

“In these cases, the scope of what the president is seeking to do is so large, and the plaintiffs in these cases represent truly tens of thousands of workers across the country,” she said. “These are orders that the courts issued that were necessary in order to ensure that the actual plaintiffs that brought these cases got the relief that they needed.

Federal judges, in cases brought by Democracy Forward, have blocked the Trump administration’s cuts to the Education Department and blocked reductions in force from moving forward governmentwide.

“People are being reinstated, and people are staying at work and doing their work on behalf of the American people because of the injunctions and the court orders that we’ve been able to secure,” Perryman said.

Zachary Busey, a shareholder with Baker Donelson, said district court judges will have to reexamine the scope of their preliminary injunctions. But in cases impacting the federal workforce, judges can more easily claim they have not overstepped their authority.

“When we talk about the layoff cases, the reduction in force cases, the employee-centric cases, you have a comparatively cleaner path to, ‘Here’s what the class should be:’ Everyone who was laid off,” Busey said. “It should be everyone who is affected by this decision to reduce headcount.”

Even with this clearer path, Busey said it may take months for district courts to reconsider their rulings in these federal workforce cases, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Any time you have the Supreme Court come in with one of these procedural resets, at the end of the day, it’s tough to immediately know the ramifications, particularly on recent lower court decisions where the litigation is still ongoing,” he said.

Kevin Owen, a partner at Gilbert Employment Law, said his firm is prepared to file class-action appeals to the Merit Systems Protection Board if any district court judges lift their preliminary injunctions, allowing layoffs to continue.

“We have stacks of appeals ready to go, as soon as these employees are separated. And so agencies should be preparing for litigation that will be coming imminently if these injunctions are lifted,” Owen said.

Liberal justices rebuke majority opinion

This case, Trump v CASA, arrived at the Supreme Court after lower courts blocked the Trump administration from implementing an executive order that would deny citizenship to the children of undocumented immigrants born in the U.S.

The Supreme Court did not decide whether that executive order is constitutional. Instead, the court focused more narrowly on whether district court judges had the authority to block the Trump administration’s policies nationwide through preliminary injunctions.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, writing that the majority had ruled that “no right is safe in the new legal regime the Court creates.”

“The majority holds that, absent cumbersome class-action litigation, courts cannot completely enjoin even such plainly unlawful policies unless doing so is necessary to afford the formal parties complete relief,” Sotomayor wrote. “That holding renders constitutional guarantees meaningful in name only for any individuals who are not parties to a lawsuit.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in a separate dissent, said the majority’s “decision to permit the Executive to violate the Constitution with respect to anyone who has not yet sued is an existential threat to the rule of law.”

Federal News Network’s Drew Friednan contributed reporting

If you would like to contact this reporter about recent changes in the federal government, please email and jheckman@federalnewsnetwork.com. He can also be reached on Signal at jheckman.29

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.