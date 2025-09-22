GSA walks back mass layoffs of its federal buildings workforce

The Public Buildings Service faced the brunt of GSA's widespread layoffs, amid plans to drastically shrink its real estate portfolio.

The General Services Administration is looking to reinstate hundreds of laid-off employees who managed its governmentwide real estate portfolio.

GSA’s Public Buildings Service is giving laid-off employees the option to return to their jobs, after sending them reduction-in-force notices earlier this year.

“This serves as an update to your previously issued notice of reduction in force. Your specific notice of Reduction in Force (RIF) has been rescinded, effective immediately,” acting PBS Commissioner Andrew Heller wrote in a notice obtained by Federal News Network.

GSA is giving PBS employees until the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 26, to accept or decline reinstatement. If employees accept the offer, they must report to their previous posts by Oct. 6.

A GSA employee told Federal News Network that PBS is planning to reinstate nearly 400 employees who received RIF notices.

“Your decision of whether to accept or decline a return to duty is completely voluntary,” Heller wrote in the notice.

A GSA spokesperson told Federal News Network that “GSA’s leadership team has reviewed workforce actions and is making adjustments in the best interest of the customer agencies we serve and the American taxpayers.”

PBS is rescinding RIF notices ahead of an agency reorganization that was put on hold this summer, following a shakeup of GSA’s top officials.

More broadly, several agencies are bringing back federal employees who were on paid leave as part of the governmentwide deferred resignation program, and were about to officially separate from their jobs by the end of the month.

Last month, the IRS sought to rescind hundreds of deferred resignation offers to “fill critical vacancies.” An IRS watchdog recently warned taxpayers may face challenges during next year’s filing season, after the agency lost more than 25% of its employees under the Trump administration.

Bloomberg Law first reported that the Labor Department is reinstating 100 employees who accepted the “fork in the road” offer, and were on track to leave the federal government.

A former PBS employee told Federal News Network that many of their colleagues took the DRP offer “under duress,” fearing that they would also receive RIF notices, “and are now very remorseful” for leaving the agency.

“People assumed they were being RIF’d in July and took it to maintain health insurance for scheduled surgeries,” the former employee said. “They never would have taken it, had they any inkling they’d be offered to return.”

PBS leadership recently told staff that “additional reductions to PBS staff” are not expected. In the reinstatement notices, however, Heller said the agency may continue to shed some jobs as part of the reorganization.

“While PBS is not planning additional staffing reductions at this time, please be advised that GSA is still actively moving forward with its broader plans to restructure and reorganize,” Heller wrote. “While this rescission reinstates you to your position, additional organizational changes, including involuntary separations, may occur as the agency continues its restructuring efforts.”

Heller wrote that GSA is taking steps to reinstate employees’ IT access and work credentials.

“We recognize the uncertainty this situation has caused and appreciate your patience and professionalism throughout the process,” Heller wrote.

PBS faced the brunt of widespread layoffs at GSA in the early months of the Trump administration, as the agency prepared to drastically shrink its real estate portfolio. It eliminated entire regional offices, and at one point, envisioned cutting 63% PBS employees. PBS accounts for about 40% of GSA’s total workforce.

GSA, however, shrank its federal buildings workforce faster than it cut its federal real estate holdings. Under the Trump administration, GSA has proposed shedding 50% of government real estate, selling many of the office buildings in its portfolio, and moving much of the federal workforce into leased office space.

GSA owns and leases over 363 million square feet of space in more than 8,300 buildings. GSA, at the Department of Government Efficiency’s urging, sought to terminate nearly 1,000 government leases, but has significantly scaled back those plans.

The agency has also sold or disposed of several federally owned buildings under the Trump administration, although plans to offload many of them began under the Biden administration.

PBS is about to implement an agency reorganization plan in mid-October and plans to share details with employees at a town hall meeting on Thursday.

“Your contributions are essential to our success, and we look forward to working together in person as we continue serving the federal workforce and the American people,” Heller wrote. “Welcome back, and thank you again for your continued service.”

GSA planned to roll out the PBS reorganization in August, but those plans stalled amid a leadership shakeup.

Michael Rigas, the deputy secretary of state for management and resources, took over as the acting GSA administrator in July.

A few weeks later, PBS Commissioner Michael Peters, who also served as a DOGE representative, left the agency just before reorganization plans were scheduled to begin.

Stephen Ehikian, GSA’s former acting leader who later served as its second-in-command, left the agency this month. President Donald Trump has nominated Ed Forst, a banking and real estate executive, to serve as the permanent GSA administrator.

