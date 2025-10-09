DHS employees face mandatory reassignments

Dozens of DHS staff have received management-directed reassignments in recent weeks, with some moves hundreds of miles from employees' current work stations.

The Department of Homeland Security has been sending out “management-directed reassignments” to dozens of employees, forcing staff in some cases to choose whether to move hundreds of miles to a new job or face termination.

DHS has sent the reassignments out to employees across the department, including at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to multiple people familiar with the directives. They were granted anonymity to discuss the matter.

Employees have been handed reassignments to different DHS components, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Federal Protective Service.

Bloomberg first reported that DHS had sent reassignments to “hundreds” of personnel, including CISA staff.

The latest shifts come after DHS transferred more than 100 employees to ICE in August, including 50 staff from FEMA’s human resources department, according to the Washington Post.

“DHS routinely aligns personnel to meet mission priorities while ensuring continuity across all core mission areas,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “Any notion that DHS is unprepared to handle threats to our nation because of these realignments is ludicrous, especially given the abject failure at the hands of CISA in the last administration.”

One reassignment notice viewed by Federal News Network gave an employee seven days to decide on a reassignment hundreds of miles from their current duty station. If accepted, the “goal” would be to complete the reassignment within 60 days, according to the letter.

Declining the reassignment, or accepting but failing to report for duty, would subject the employee to removal from federal service, the letter added.

One DHS employee, who spoke to Federal News Network on condition of anonymity, said a wave of management-directed reassignments began going out to some DHS staff in September, while another wave began last week.

So far, the DHS employee said most staff who have responded – either to accept the reassignment or reject the move – have yet to hear back.

They speculated DHS may not have funding immediately available to cover the moves for employees who accept the reassignments. Employees who accept management-directed reassignments can be reimbursed for relocation expenses. Last month, the Office of Personnel Management paused the relocation of some OPM staff after facing significant costs.

Federal News Network has reached out to DHS for comment.

The reassignments come as the vast majority of DHS staff work through the government shutdown.

