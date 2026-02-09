IRS officially puts back-office employees on ‘involuntary’ details to handle filing season work

Most details will last through late June, but in some cases, they “may be extended” for a longer period.

The IRS is formally notifying back-office employees that they will temporarily cover frontline filing season through this summer — and will begin training nearly a month after the start of the filing season.

Joseph Ziegler, the IRS chief of internal consulting, told impacted employees on Monday that they will serve an “involuntary” 120-day detail to Taxpayer Services.

Ziegler’s title is a new position created as part of a reshuffling of agency executives a week before the start of the filing season. The chief of internal consulting handles most of the functions of the agency’s former chief operating officer position.

“The tax filing season is our most important time of the year at the IRS, and we are committed to ensuring the highest level of service to the American people we have the privilege of serving,” Ziegler wrote.

Staff from human resources and the agency’s IT department will carry out the work of customer service representatives, who will handle inquiries from taxpayers, and tax examiners, who review the accuracy of incoming tax returns.

“Neither of the detail positions will require engaging directly with taxpayers or answering phone calls,” Ziegler wrote.

Most details will last through late June. Ziegler wrote that in some cases, employee details “may be extended” for a longer period.

According to Ziegler’s email, these details were “planned in advance of the 2026 tax season.” Training for detailed employees will begin on Feb 23 — about a month into the filing season.

Before serving in his current role, Ziegler was an IRS whistleblower who alleged the Biden administration gave preferential treatment to Hunter Biden, the former president’s son, during a tax investigation.

Another IRS whistleblower in the same case, Gary Shapley, was recently appointed as deputy chief of the agency’s criminal investigation division.

IRS employees in human resources were told late last week that they would be assisting in this year’s filing season. More recently, IRS employees who previously worked in IT will have been told they will also be detailed to taxpayer services.

The IRS moved about 1,000 IT employees out of its tech shop, as part of a reorganization plan that’s been underway for months. Two employees moved out of the IRS IT shop told Federal News Network that they have received 120-day details to taxpayer services. Up until this point, impacted employees said they were given few details about what work they’d be doing next.

One of the former IRS IT employees detailed to taxpayer services said they were relieved to be given new work, but said they were unfamiliar with the work they’ve been assigned to complete.

“As long as I’m doing something, I’m fine,” the employee said. You are getting IT personnel that are very technical that really don’t relate with the customer about business. Most of the time they relate to their supervisors about technical stuff with technical jargon. It’s probably going to be difficult for some of those employees to adapt to that.”

In some limited cases, employees have been told they have been selected for “permanent placement” into Taxpayer Services. An IRS HR employee said taxpayer services has “several critical positions they must fill.”

“It would make sense to permanently reassign employees rather than RIFing them to hire new employees,” the HR employee said.

An IRS manager told Federal News Network on Monday that nearly 80 employees on detail from HR and IT will be assigned to their team to handle tax returns during the filing season.

“My concern is this will impact, one way or another, the taxpayer,” the manager said.

Among their concerns, the manager said these temporary details raise questions over how much training staff will receive, and whether taxpayer returns will be processed correctly.

According to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, more than 8,600 taxpayer services employees left the IRS last year — about 20% of all staff working in that capacity. Overall, the IRS lost about 27% of its staff last year, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate. Those employees either retired or accepted incentives to leave via the deferred resignation program.

“Could this have been avoided with the DRP? As in not allowing Taxpayer Services employees to leave?” the manager said.

Taxpayer Services Chief Ken Corbin and Deputy Dietra Grant wrote in an email Monday that new hires and current employees detailed into taxpayer services will “help us reduce our inventories for customers.”

“Together, we will work diligently to provide the best possible service to taxpayers,” they wrote. “Whether new or detailed, starting in a new position is an adjustment, so if you see they need help, be the one who steps forward to lend a hand and share knowledge — as others have done for all of us.”

If you would like to contact this reporter about recent changes in the federal government, please email jheckman@federalnewsnetwork.com, or reach out on Signal at jheckman.29

