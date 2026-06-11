Bringing more students into public service starts with giving them a way in

Interview transcript

Shannon Portillo Thank you so much for having me. I appreciate it.

Terry Gerton You are working to unveil a new federal career track for ASU, we’re going to talk more about the details of that, but I first want to hear why. What is it about federal workforce, the federal workforce, federal service that you are hearing and your students are hearing in Arizona, that is still motivating them to come.

Shannon Portillo So I’m gonna step back a little bit and tell you a little about when we started thinking about this program. So we started planning for this in fall of 2024, before the last election. I was hearing from more students than ever that they were really excited about the idea of public service. For many of them, they didn’t think about government when they thought about public service, and for many of them, D.C. seemed really far away. They had no concept of how they would even start a federal career, but these were the right students, people who we want contributing, they just didn’t really have a pathway there. So we started this program as a way to say, how can we set up a pipeline? How do we help students who are interested in public service understand what it means to work for the federal government? We planned this out in fall of ’24. We started recruiting for our first class in January of ’25. You would think that students would get very scared with what they started hearing, what was going on. That wasn’t the case. Students were actually really energized because they said, I want to be part of the solution. So students weren’t scared off by what was coming on. They were doubling down on, I want do something different. I want to contribute. I wanna figure out how. But they were still, they still have a lot of questions about how do they contribute, what does that look like them, how did they get here? How do they get connected, how do they get involved? And so this program is really designed to help students envision what a career can look like and think about all of the pieces to a career that are often, we call them the hidden curriculum. How do you network? How do find a place to live? How do actually transition from Arizona to D.C.? Because so many of our students have actually never left the state of Arizona before. So just the move piece becomes the challenge. And that’s more of a challenge than thinking about federal service.

Terry Gerton We think about federal service from the pipeline problem. How long it takes to hire somebody, where the recruits are going to come from. You’re tackling this from the other side. What brings people into the pipeline? So walk us through what this program will actually look like for a student. How will it get them from ASU campus to federal service?

Shannon Portillo So, we’re building on 10 years of success with our Next Generation Service Corps. NGSC is designed to help students think about character-driven leadership and prepare students from any major at the university to think about public service. Students in NGSC complete three internships, one in the private sector, one of the public sector, and one in a nonprofit sector. They work on mission teams tackling big social challenge together in a transdisciplinary way. They have scholarship support to help create time for that, but they really focus in on leadership development. NGST 10 years ago was conceived of as a program for all four years of undergrad. We started having transfer cohorts so students could come in from a community college and do the program in two years. This program is designed for students to join as a junior, as a rising junior from any major, and they say I’m interested in federal service. They join our accelerated master’s of public administration program, so they do those three internships, they do the leadership development, they have professional development in two years with us in Arizona while they finish undergrad, then they come out to D.C. and they do a one-year accelerate master’s of public administration at the ASU-D.C. location while hopefully doing another internship with a federal agency or in a federal government-adjacent role and launch their career from there.

Terry Gerton Dr. Shannon Portillo is director and co-presidential chair of the School of Public Affairs, the Watts College of Public Service at ASU. So Shannon, let’s talk about that year in Washington. Why do you need to have those students here for that year? What is it about that experience that is going to really translate for them to federal service?

Shannon Portillo Yeah, as I mentioned, one of the things that students are nervous about is the moving-to-D.C. part. And so they come as a cohort. They already have two years of building relationships with their fellow students. They have two years of building relationship with our professors of practice in the school who will be with them here in D.C. So that year in D.C. is really meant to help them build their professional network, develop their skills and decide what they want their careers to look like. So this is a year for them to really get to know what it’s like to work in Federal Service.

Terry Gerton One of the challenges about being in D.C. is that you often need to know somebody to kind of get in. And so the programs at ASU really have a huge focus on first gen students. How are you building a structure that can support a first gen college student making the leap to D.C., you know, a year here and then hopefully that transition to federal service?

Shannon Portillo That’s why I’m here right now. Actually, our goal is to get ahead of this for students to help them build that network early before they arrive, to make sure that we’re activating the ASU alumni and friends of ASU that we already have in the D.C. area, make sure we’re developing the skills that students need to build a network, helping them understand what are all of those intangible pieces that help us have a successful career. So they’re doing that professional development with us, all their juniors and seniors and undergrad. And then when they get here, we hope they’re ready to hit the ground running, build up their own network, start those careers. And then this first cohort will help the second cohort, will help the third cohort. And the goal is to build that pipeline and everyone to lift as they climb.

Terry Gerton I know you’ve been thinking about this program for a while before you started to roll it out. I’m curious, what have you changed in the traditional MPA curriculum to really help prepare these students for the 21st Century world of government?

Shannon Portillo That’s a great question. I don’t know that it’s necessarily us changing the core curriculum, but it’s changing our orientation to who we expect to serve in 21st century government. So I mentioned it’s a transdisciplinary program. So we have students from engineering, from business, from public service, from emergency management. Our goal is to get students from all over because we need people with all types of backgrounds in federal service. The core curriculum though, is really making sure that those students have a good sense of. What does it mean to have strong management skills? What does it need to have strong data analytics skills? How do they have strong communication skills? How do we think about technology and the evolving role of technology in government? So they’ll have the same core MPA curriculum. Their electives will be really focused in on those internship experiences, the work experiences, and then thinking broadly about what does a federal career look like. So we will have experiential internship course as part of this. But they’ll have the same core curriculum as all of our MPA grads.

Terry Gerton And as you think forward, your first cohort has 11 students. They’re going to finish up this program in 2028, right? Think for me five years down the road. How does this program grow? How does it expand? How will you know if it’s been successful?

Shannon Portillo ASU loves to do things at scale. We like to pilot, experiment, innovate, design, get feedback, redesign. Five years from now, I’m hopeful that it may not just be cohorts of students from ASU, but we have 28 universities who are part of the Next Generation Core Network. And so how can we get more universities involved in this pipeline? How do we make sure that we’re recruiting broadly across all of the majors at ASU? And then how do we get the resources to scale this up so any student who wants to make this journey can make this journey?

Terry Gerton And so if there are federal agencies who might want to get a finger on some of these folks during their year for internships or private sector nonprofits, where do folks go to learn more about the program?

Shannon Portillo Absolutely, so I would love if folks would contact me. I’m happy to share my email address so that people can get in direct contact. But on our Next Generation Service Corps website, we have an accelerated federal career track page on that website so folks can take a look at it, see what we’re doing, and get in contact. We are very open to internships in federal agencies, non-profit, in the private sector. We want students to have access to the whole range of experiences.