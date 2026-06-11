Federal News Network wins 4 Echo Awards

The inaugural Echo Awards, hosted Thursday, recognized excellence in journalism covering the public sector. Four members of Federal News Network won awards.

The inaugural Echo Awards, hosted Thursday, recognized excellence in journalism covering the public sector. Four members of Federal News Network won awards.

Federal News Network staff attended the inaugural Echo Awards ceremony on Thursday. Four FNN reporters received awards, and another three were nominated. Pictured from left to right are executive editor Jason Miller, reporter Justin Doubleday, current and former hosts of The Federal Drive Terry Gerton and Tom Temin, and reporters Drew Friedman, Jory Heckman and Anastasia Obis.

Four members of Federal News Network took home Echo Awards at the program’s inaugural ceremony on Thursday. The awards recognized FNN coverage of the federal government, including significant changes to its workforce over the past year and a half.

Reporter Drew Friedman won the award for Best Government Management Journalist, and senior reporter Jory Heckman won for Best Government Policy Journalist. Terry Gerton, host of The Federal Drive, earned top honors as the Best Broadcast/Podcast Host.

Tom Temin, former host of The Federal Drive, received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Temin enjoyed a journalism career of 48 years, including over 17 years as host of The Federal Drive. He retired last April.

Several federally focused public relations firms launched the Echo Awards earlier this year to recognize excellence in journalism covering the public sector, ranging from defense, contracting and technology to state, local and education topics. The awards aim to support transparency and honor the impact of reporters covering the public sector.

Friedman and Heckman earned recognition for their reporting on workforce policies from the Office of Personnel Management to the IRS to other federal agencies, in addition to delivering long-form investigative pieces and conducting surveys of current and former federal employees.

Friedman, who has focused on workforce reporting since she joined FNN in 2022, published an investigation last fall into obstacles and delays in the federal retirement process after mass separation incentives. She has also reported on changes to federal hiring, pay and benefits and the role unions have played in ongoing litigation against the Trump administration and its efforts to overhaul the federal workforce.

Friedman frequently reports exclusive stories on new initiatives from the Office of Personnel Management, like its Tech Force hiring campaign and online retirement application, and sat down for a one-on-one interview with OPM Director Scott Kupor in November. She also broke the news of OPM’s cancellation of its annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey after it was indefinitely delayed.

Heckman’s reporting at FNN, where he has worked since 2014, has detailed workforce and policy changes at many federal agencies, including the IRS, Postal Service, State Department and Department of Veterans Affairs. His work also includes coverage of federal buildings and their management, which is closely tied to shifting expectations around in-person work. He has followed the status of telework accommodations for federal employees with disabilities after the return-to-office mandate.

Ahead of tax filing season, Heckman also reported on personnel reassignments at the IRS, as IRS leadership moved staff to cover taxpayer services positions. He’s also covered hiring initiatives at many agencies following mass layoffs and subsequent litigation surrounding them.

Since stepping into the role of hosting The Federal Drive just over a year ago, Gerton has interviewed a wide array of experts from both government and industry. Her daily shows offer insight into contracting, policy, technology and other topics pertaining to federal employees and contractors.

Craig Abod, CEO of Carahsoft, said Temin, the show’s former host, has been a leading voice in the federal community for the last three decades.

“Tom has written commentaries over the years that have been a must read for any executive in industry or the government,” Abod said in introducing Temin for his lifetime achievement award. “The Federal Drive has been a must listen during drive time for those of us in the federal market.”

Abod also highlighted Temin’s charity work, raising more than $100,000 for three federally focused charities: the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund, Friends of Patients at the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. War Dogs Association.

Three more FNN reporters also received nominations for other Echo Awards. Jason Miller, FNN’s executive editor, was nominated for both the Best Government Management Journalist and the Best Government Policy Journalist awards, while reporters Justin Doubleday and Anastasia Obis were nominated for Best Government Technology Journalist and Best Up and Coming Journalist, respectively.

In their acceptance speeches, FNN reporters emphasized the role of a free press in shedding light on critical issues, and the importance of this to a functioning democracy. Keynote speaker Katherine Jacobsen, the Committee to Protect Journalism’s U.S. and Canada program coordinator, said the fight for a free press has never been easy.

“A robust and independent press can cover the story at the moment and hold people in power accountable,” Jacobsen said during her remarks at the ceremony. “We see journalists not backing down. We see editors holding the line and news organizations reporting even when there are consequences.”

Jacobsen said CPJ knows of at least 129 journalists who were killed last year for their work, which is the most in 30 years since the non-profit has been tracking this statistic. She also said another 300 journalists have been jailed for their work, the second most in the last 30 years.

“Without the press, there is no transparency and there is no accountability of the people in power,” she said. “CPJ knows the warning signs of press freedom going away. What is happening today in the U.S. is not normal and we shouldn’t normalize it.”

CPJ says they have seen a rise in requests for training of journalists for how to deal with potential and real threats.

FNN publisher Jeffrey Wolinsky also spoke to the importance of journalism in the current climate.

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of our talented journalists and storytellers whose work makes a difference every day,” Wolinsky said. “At a time when quality journalism is essential to informed communities, their dedication to accuracy, accountability, and impactful storytelling matters more than ever.”

“Congratulations to Terry, Drew, and Jory on their award-winning work, and a special salute to Tom, whose Lifetime Achievement honor recognizes decades of excellence and service to journalism,” he added. “We’re fortunate to have such an exceptional team.”

FNN sponsored the Echo Awards’ scholarship, which will support two students studying at the University of Maryland during the 2026-27 academic year and encourage them to pursue journalism careers after graduation.

The other Echo Awards went to:

David DiMolfetta of NextGov/FCW for Best Investigative Journalist;

Amy Kluber of GovCIO Media & Research for Best Government Technology Journalist;

George Seffers of SIGNAL Magazine for Best Defense Journalist;

Keely Quinlan of State Scoop for Best State, Local and Education Journalist;

Ross Wilkers of Washington Technology for Best Government Contracting Business Journalist;

Miranda Nazzaro, formerly of FedScoop for Best Up and Coming Journalist

Anne Armstrong, a government and technology media leader, won the other Lifetime Achievement award

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