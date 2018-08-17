Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

17 killed as Ethiopian military helicopter crashes

August 30, 2018 8:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An Ethiopian official says a military helicopter has crashed and killed all 17 people on board, including two children.

Police official Aschalew Alemu tells the Ethiopian News Agency that the crash occurred Thursday morning in the Oromia region. The helicopter was traveling from the eastern city of Dire Dawa to an air base in Bishoftu town southeast of the capital Addis Ababa.

Aschalew says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech