Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

2 monks referred to trial over abbot’s killing in Egypt

August 19, 2018 12:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run news agency says prosecutors have referred two monks to trial on charges of killing an abbot in a monastery north of Cairo last month.

The MENA news agency reported Sunday that prosecutors are charging a recently defrocked monk, identified as Isaiah, and another hospitalized one, identified as Faltaous, with the killing of Bishop Epiphanius, an abbot at St. Macarius Monastery.

No date has been set for the trial.

The abbot’s shock killing took place on July 29. His funeral was attended by Pope Tawadros II, the spiritual leader of Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Christians, one the world’s oldest Christian communities.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Following Epiphanius’ death, the church took measures aimed at instilling discipline into monastic life. Among them was a halt in admitting novices to monasteries nationwide for a year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech