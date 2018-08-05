Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

5 still critical after Bulgarian bus crash that killed 16

August 26, 2018 6:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Five people still have life-threatening injuries Sunday, a day after their tourist bus flipped over on a Bulgarian highway, killing at least 16 people and leaving 18 injured, authorities said.

Dr. Nikolay Gabrovski from Sofia’s emergency hospital spoke Sunday about the victims’ injuries.

Police said the bus was carrying 33 pilgrims from the village of Bozhurishte and a driver on a weekend trip to a nearby Orthodox monastery. It overturned Saturday and dropped down onto a side road below the highway about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Sofia, the capital.

Police said Sunday that 13 people died at the scene, among them a 13-year-old boy, and three of the injured died in the hospital. That updates comments from the health minister, who said Saturday that 27 people had been injured.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

An investigation into the cause of the crash has been launched.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called an emergency meeting Sunday with senior law enforcement officials to tighten traffic controls on the roads during the peak summer tourist season.

The government has declared Monday a national day of mourning for the bus victims.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech