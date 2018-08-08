Listen Live Sports

8 Burkina Faso security force members killed by land mine

August 28, 2018 11:55 am
 
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A Burkina Faso army official says eight security force members were killed when their vehicle hit an explosive device while driving in the country’s east toward the Benin border.

The official said Tuesday the gendarmes and soldiers left the eastern regional capital, Fada, on Monday to support the gendarmerie in Pama in the far east where there had been an attack by jihadists. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak to the press on the matter.

The army said it is investigating and has arrested several suspects.

A few weeks ago, five gendarmes were killed in the same area.

Last week, suspected jihadists attacked security forces in the southwest and the north near the Mali border.

