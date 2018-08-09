Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

9 people killed in Taiwan nursing home fire; 16 hurt

August 13, 2018 12:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A fire at a nursing home in Taiwan early Monday left nine people dead and 16 injured.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the blaze that broke out before 5 a.m. and was extinguished roughly one hour later.

No details were immediately available about those who had died, although the fire department said 10 of the injured were in serious condition.

The nursing home attached to Taipei Hospital had 32 patients on the ward, along with 11 nurses, helpers and foreign caregivers.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech