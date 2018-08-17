Armenia’s new PM marks 100 days in office with giant rally

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s new prime minister has marked his first 100 days in office by calling a rally that has attracted about 100,000 enthusiastic supporters.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian took office in May after spearheading weeks of protests that forced the resignation of his predecessor. The 43-year-old former journalist had tapped simmering public discontent over the anemic economy and rampant corruption in the impoverished ex-Soviet nation.

Pashinian told the jubilant crowds that converged on the capital’s main square Friday that they represent the ultimate source of power. He promised that he would call such rallies in the future to seek public approval for any major policy move.

Pashinian also rejected claims of a chill in Armenia’s relations with Russia, its main sponsor and ally, pledging that ties with Moscow will remain strong.

