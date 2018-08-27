Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Lights back at Greek island of Hydra after blackout

August 27, 2018 1:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Power has been restored to the Greek resort island of Hydra after a blackout had left it without electricity and disrupted the local water supply for more than a day, authorities said Monday.

The outage occurred early Sunday, leaving the island’s health clinic running on an emergency generator along with a handful of businesses. A state of emergency was declared on the island Monday and a navy ship had been dispatched to provide support for the water system.

Later in the day, the state power grid operator said a problem with the island’s undersea electricity supply cable had been resolved, allowing the electricity to be turned back on. It said two additional emergency generators would be kept on Hydra as a backup.

A short ferry ride from the mainland, the cosmopolitan Hydra was once home to late Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and was the setting of the 1957 romantic movie “Boy on a Dolphin” starring Sophia Loren.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech