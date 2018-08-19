Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bolton meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss Iran

August 19, 2018 2:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton has met with Israel’s prime minister in Jerusalem to discuss Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement Sunday saying the premier looked forward to discussing ways to roll back what he described as “Iran’s aggression in the region.”

Bolton was quoted by Israeli media as having told Netanyahu that Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs were “right at the top of the list” of issues to discuss.

Bolton has been a strident critic of the nuclear deal signed between world powers and Iran, which the United States backed out of earlier this year. He has pushed for greater pressure on Tehran to ensure it halts support for terrorism and its development of ballistic missiles and a nuclear weapons program.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech