Britons sent abroad as children sue government over abuse

August 29, 2018 8:52 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Britons who were sent overseas as children under state-approved programs from 1945 to 1970 are suing the British government over the abuse and neglect they suffered.

In March a child abuse inquiry ordered the government compensate 2,000 survivors of programs that sent poor children and orphans to countries including Australia, Canada and Southern Rhodesia — now Zimbabwe.

Many ended up in institutions where they were physically and sexually abused, or were sent to work as farm laborers.

Lawyer Alan Collins, who represents more than 100 survivors, says he has filed papers at London’s High Court because the government has not set up a compensation plan.

Collins said Wednesday that he hoped the government would show “common decency and humanity.”

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

