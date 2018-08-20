Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cliff house: Unique Swiss restaurant looks for new tenants

August 20, 2018 6:32 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — One of Switzerland’s most picturesque restaurants will soon be looking for a new operator.

The Gasthaus Aescher, built into a cliff above a valley in northeastern Switzerland, has been run by the same family since 1987. It gained recognition outside the Alpine nation when it was featured on the cover of a National Geographic book of “destinations of a lifetime” in 2016.

Authorities in Appenzell Innerrhoden canton (state) said Monday that the current tenants, Nicole and Bernhard Knechtle-Fritsche, are giving up the lease at the end of the 2018 season.

The restaurant opens from May until the beginning of November.

