Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

August 8, 2018 8:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement by showcasing models wearing burqas and dressed as police officers at a show in Denmark days after a law banning the full-face coverings worn by some Muslim women took effect in the country.

Reza Etamadi said of his MUF10 brand’s Copenhagen Fashion Week show on Wednesday: “I have a duty to support all women’s freedom of speech and freedom of thought.”

Denmark’s much-debated “Burqa Ban” has prohibited burqas and niqab — Muslim dress which only shows the eyes — in public places since Aug. 1. Both are rare in Denmark.

Etamadi says that by enforcing the ban, authorities are violating women’s rights and “the free choice we in the Western world are known for and proud to have.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech