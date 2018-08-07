Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Dutch mountaineer dies while climbing in the Swiss Alps

August 7, 2018 7:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities say a 60-year-old Dutchman has died while climbing in the Alps.

Swiss police said Tuesday that the man was part of a group of three mountaineers climbing the Dent Blanche mountain, one of the highest peaks in the Alps.

At about 5 p.m. Monday he lost his footing and fell about 300 meters (nearly 1,000 feet) down the mountain. The other two notified rescue crews.

A helicopter with an emergency doctor and two mountaineers were dispatched immediately to the area but found the man already dead when they got there. The other two climbers were flown back from the scene.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Police released no further details about the victim or the other climbers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech