Ellie Goulding announces engagement to Caspar Jopling

August 7, 2018 7:52 am
 
< a min read
LONDON (AP) — Singer Ellie Goulding and art dealer Caspar Jopling have announced their engagement.

A notice in Tuesday’s Times of London newspaper announces the engagement of “Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Goulding, who has had U.K. hits with “Starry Eyed,” ”Burn” and “Your Song,” has been dating Jopling for more than a year.

The 31-year-old singer previously dated DJ/producer Skrillex and Dougie Poynter of the band McFly.

Jopling, a 26-year-old former British national youth rower, is an art history graduate who works for Sotheby’s in New York.

