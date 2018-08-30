Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Famed Viking ship museum to be torn down due to rising sea

August 30, 2018 8:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s famed Viking ship museum, damaged by the rising sea level in 2013, will be torn down.

Culture Minister Mette Bock says Denmark’s national museum for prehistoric and medieval ships, seafaring and boatbuilding in Roskilde, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Copenhagen, can be removed from the list of building to be preserved.

Bock said Thursday that when built in the 1960s, “no one could have predicted the rising water and the challenges it caused for the museum building.”

A 2013 winter storm caused damages worth 11.5 million kroner ($1.8 million) to the building overlooking the Roskilde fjord, though none of the ships were damaged. The museum itself had asked for it to be torn down because repairs were impossible.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

No information about the fate of the ships was available.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech