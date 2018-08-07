Listen Live Sports

Fire at home for asylum-seekers in Germany injures 8

August 7, 2018 6:07 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A fire at a home for asylum-seekers in western Germany has left eight people injured. Police say a resident of the home is suspected of starting the blaze and has been arrested.

The fire in Bergisch Gladbach, near Cologne, broke out on Monday evening. Police said Tuesday that a security guard noticed smoke coming from a ground-floor room, forced his way in with the help of other people in the building and pulled out the 29-year-old resident.

Eight people, including the 29-year-old and the guard, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police say the suspect had apparently set fire to furniture in his room with the aim of killing himself. He is under investigation for suspected arson.

