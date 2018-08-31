Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Former Australian prime minister quits Parliament

August 31, 2018 6:20 am
 
2 min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull resigned from Parliament on Friday, triggering a by-election that could bring down the unpopular conservative government.

Disgruntled lawmakers in Turnbull’s conservative Liberal Party replaced him as prime minister with his treasurer, Scott Morrison, in a party ballot last Friday. The government has trailed the center-left opposition Labor Party in most opinion polls since the last election in 2016.

Turnbull became the fourth prime minister ousted by his or her own party since 2010. He warned that he would quit Parliament and cause a by-election that could cost the government its single-seat majority.

The by-election in Turnbull’s wealthy Sydney electorate could be held as early as Oct. 6. House of Representatives Speaker Tony Smith said in a statement he was considering possible election dates.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Turnbull has been criticized by former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce for refusing to stay in Parliament until the next election, due in May next year.

Joyce, who fell out with Turnbull over an affair Joyce had with a former staffer, said “people are going to be really disappointed” by Turnbull’s decision not to serve his full three-year term.

Morrison on Friday had nothing but praise for his predecessor.

“I’m disappointed Malcolm’s leaving Parliament and is leaving public life. Malcolm has been a dear and close friend of me for a very long period of time and has served his country well and grandly. As a prime minister, he’ll be well remembered I believe over time,” Morrison told reporters in Jakarta.

“Right now I just want to send to my friend Malcolm and to (his wife) Lucy and their entire family all my best wishes and all my love,” Morrison added.

Turnbull told his supporters on Wednesday that he would resign this week.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

“I don’t want to dwell on recent shocking and shameful events — a malevolent and pointless week of madness that disgraced our Parliament and appalled our nation,” Turnbull wrote of his ousting.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech