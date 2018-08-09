Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Frankfurt flights resume after being suspended for storm

August 9, 2018 10:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Takeoffs and landings at Frankfurt Airport were briefly suspended on Thursday because of a thunderstorm.

Storms hit parts of Germany after a long spell of hot, dry weather.

Flights at Germany’s busiest airport were suspended Thursday afternoon as one such storm approached, but airport operator Fraport told news agency dpa that operations restarted about half an hour later.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech