Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German passenger jet makes safe unscheduled landing on Crete

August 16, 2018 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek explosives disposal experts are checking a German Condor Airlines passenger jet flying from Egypt that made a safe unscheduled landing on the southern island of Crete after reporting a potential bomb threat.

Military officials say the Boeing 757 jet was escorted to Chania airport by two Greek air force F-16 fighters scrambled after the pilot reported the threat, and landed without incident late Thursday. The airport had been placed on a state of alert.

The plane was carrying about 250 passengers from Egypt to Dusseldorf in Germany.

Yiannis Papazoglou, spokesman for Fraport Greece which operates the airport, said all passengers and crew on board were safely evacuated in buses to the main airport building.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech