Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Germany concludes deal with Spain to return migrants

August 8, 2018 7:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it has reached an agreement with Spain for that country to take back previously registered migrants who show up at the German border, a first step toward implementing a deal to defuse a domestic political dispute over migration.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Petermann said Wednesday that, under the agreement taking effect Saturday, migrants picked up at German border controls who previously registered in Spain will be returned there within 48 hours. She said Spain didn’t ask for anything in return.

Petermann said talks with Greece and Italy, which have been bigger sources of migration to Germany, are ongoing.

In June, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer threatened to turn back previously registered migrants unilaterally at the German-Austrian border. Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted Germany must reach agreements with other countries.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show the agreement takes effect Saturday, not Sunday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech