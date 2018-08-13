Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Greek island wildfire that forced villages to evacuate eases

August 13, 2018 7:54 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a large forest fire that forced the evacuation of two villages overnight on the island of Evia is abating but is not fully controlled yet.

The fire service says four water-dropping planes and another four helicopters are participating in Monday’s operations on Evia, just off central Greece. Hundreds of firefighters and soldiers are on the ground trying to tame the fire.

The blaze broke out Sunday and forced the evacuation of two villages, but fire officials say no damages or injuries have been reported.

Greece is particularly vulnerable to wildfires during its hot, dry summers. On July 23, the country’s deadliest wildfire in decades killed at least 94 people at the seaside resort of Mati, northwest of Athens.

