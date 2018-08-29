Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Harry and Meghan’s wedding outfits to go on public display

August 29, 2018 3:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding are to go on public display later this year at the ceremony’s venue, Windsor Castle.

Royal fashion fans will be able to get a close look at the bride’s silk Givenchy wedding dress and 16-foot (5-meter) veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth II.

There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the May 19 service, which was watched by millions around the world.

The exhibition “A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex” will be at Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6, and at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech