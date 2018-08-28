Listen Live Sports

ICC prosecutors: No doubt Congo rebel Ntaganda is guilty

August 28, 2018 9:08 am
 
< a min read
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court say that evidence presented at the trial of a rebel leader known as “The Terminator” proves his guilt on all 18 charges he faces for his alleged role in deadly attacks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Prosecutors at the global court are delivering their closing statement Tuesday in the three-year trial of Bosco Ntaganda, who insists he isn’t guilty of the charges that include murder, rape and using child soldiers during attacks in the mineral-rich Ituri region of eastern Congo in 2002-2003.

Senior trial lawyer Nicole Samson has told judges that “the overwhelming weight of credible evidence in this case leaves no reasonable doubt that Bosco Ntaganda is guilty of counts one through 18 with which he is charged.”

