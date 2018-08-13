Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Israel protests to Romania after tourists beaten by police

August 13, 2018 1:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Israel’s embassy on Monday protested to the Romanian government after four Israeli tourists were allegedly dragged out of a taxi and beaten by riot police in Bucharest during a violent anti-corruption protest.

The embassy described the Friday night attack as “unacceptable and extremely serious.”

It said the tourists were returning to their hotel in the Romanian capital of Bucharest when police stopped them.

“They were dragged out of the car, even though they showed their passports and explained they had nothing” to do with the protest, the embassy said, adding that the men would file a criminal complaint.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Police in Bucharest did not immediately react to the statement.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, however, said that “the brutal repression of demonstrators is totally unacceptable.”

“In a European state, attacking innocent people, attacking journalists, attacking women and children is inconceivable,” he said Monday, calling for a thorough investigation into police brutality during the anti-government protest.

Some 500 people needed medical treatment after police fired tear gas and water cannons to break up the protest against government corruption. Some people lobbed rocks and bottles at police.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech