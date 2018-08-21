Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Israeli military to probe deadly shootings along Gaza border

August 21, 2018 7:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it is investigating two recent cases of lethal fire along the Gaza border that killed Palestinian teen protesters.

The Military Advocate General, Maj. Gen. Sharon Afek, announced Tuesday that he instructed military police to probe the deadly shootings of Abed al-Nabi in March and Otman Hales in July. He says the investigation comes “following a suspicion that the shooting in these incidents was not in accordance with standard operating procedures.”

The military thoroughly investigates itself but its findings are often discarded by Palestinians and human rights advocates who accuse it of whitewashing transgressions.

The military recently announced that it found no criminal wrongdoing by Israeli forces in one of the bloodiest incidents of the 2014 Gaza war and there were no grounds to prosecute any troops.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech