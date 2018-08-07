Listen Live Sports

Italy passes 5 Star-led labor reform

August 7, 2018 12:41 pm
 
< a min read
ROME (AP) — Italy’s parliament has passed 5-Star Movement-led labor reform that aims to crack down on short-term employment and precarious labor practices, although critics say it will cause many people to lose their jobs.

The law, approved Tuesday afternoon in the Italian Senate, shortens the maximum duration of temporary employment contracts and decreases the number of times an employer can renew such contracts. But a recent report by Italy’s social security institute suggested that thousands of workers will lose their jobs because of the new legislation. In addition, the reform includes a crackdown on gambling advertisements.

The new law is known in Italy as “Dignity Decree” and the Senate approved it in a 155-125 with one abstention.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

