Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Knives and guns: Serb-Russian youth camp closed after outcry

August 17, 2018 9:45 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — After a public outcry, police on Friday closed a summer youth camp on a mountain in western Serbia organized by Russian and Serbian far-right groups.

The camp on Mount Zlatibor included children as young as 12 dressed in military uniforms who were being trained by Russian and Serbian instructors on how to use guns and knives. A similar exercise was undertaken last year in Russia.

Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said the camp was dismantled “because of possible abuse of children” and the participants were sent home.

Rights groups and many others were outraged after a video was published showing young people going through military-style drills in the camp decorated with Russian and Serbian flags.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The organizers of the “Patriotic Youth” camp claim its intention is to teach children self-defense skills, first aid and develop traditional Serb-Russian friendship.

“When we see children in military uniforms, when we see that military drill that they pass through, it is clear this is not the Boy Scouts, but an ideological indoctrination,” Isidora Stakic of the Belgrade Center for Security Policy was quoted as saying by N1 television.

Serbia, which formally wants to join the European Union, has been under strong Russian propaganda pressure to shelve its pro-Western course.

Serbia, which remains the only Russian ally in the Balkans, has refused to join Western sanctions against the Kremlin over its role in fighting in eastern Ukraine. Serbia has also been developing close military ties with Moscow.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech