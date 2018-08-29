Listen Live Sports

Libyan coast guard rescues nearly 400 Europe-bound migrants

August 29, 2018 7:26 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s coast guard says it has intercepted about 400 Europe-bound migrants off the Mediterranean coast.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said Wednesday that a rubber boat carrying 84 passengers, including six women and five children, was stopped Monday off the town of al-Maya, 27 kilometers (16 miles) west of Tripoli.

He said that another two boats, carrying 146 passengers, including 26 women and four children, were stopped Monday off the coast of the southwestern town of Abu Kammash.

He said that 162 Europe-bound migrants have been intercepted last week. He said the migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid, and were taken to refugee camps in the towns of Zawiya and Tajoura.

Libyan authorities have stepped up efforts to stem the flow of migrants, with European assistance.

