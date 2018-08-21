Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

London Fire Brigade: ‘Hunky firefighter’ cliches are sexist

August 21, 2018 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The London Fire Brigade wants the media to stop depicting firefighters as hunky sex objects.

The service says the images are sexist and deter women from joining the profession.

The brigade has criticized reality TV show “Love Island” for including a “fireman challenge” in which male contestants had to strip down and pretend to rescue a woman in danger.

Commissioner Dany Cotton, the first woman to lead the British capital’s fire brigade, said Tuesday that the depiction “reinforces the misconception that all firefighters are musclebound men.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The brigade also criticizes advertisements for depicting firefighting as “a man’s job,” including an ad for a toilet cleaner in which women objectify a male firefighter.

Just 300 of the brigade’s 5,000 operational firefighters are women — a number managers want to increase.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech