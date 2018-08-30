Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Macron denies cronyism over diplomatic appointment

August 30, 2018 10:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected the idea that an author close to him was offered a top diplomatic position because of the old boy’s network.

Macron has named Philippe Besson as consul general of the French Consulate in Los Angeles. The 51-year-old Besson has no diplomatic experience and published a eulogistic book last year depicting Macron’s winning presidential campaign.

His appointment is being criticized as cronyism, but Macron defended the decision Thursday. The president told critics to “come to their senses,” saying he is not in the habit of handing out jobs as rewards.

Macron said: “I want and will continue to open up all positions of responsibility within the administration, in particular for top government administrators’ positions, to people of talent and merit coming from other horizons.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech