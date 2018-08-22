Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

New satellite will bounce light off air to measure winds

August 22, 2018 6:46 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Whichever way the wind blows, a new satellite launched Wednesday will be watching it.

The Aeolus satellite will be the first to directly measure wind speeds and directions all over the globe, allowing scientists to improve worldwide weather forecasts.

“This has not been done before from space,” said project scientist Anne Grete Straume of the European Space Agency.

Named after the keeper of the winds in Greek mythology, the probe lifted off late Wednesday. The original plan to launch it on Tuesday had to be postponed, ironically because of adverse winds.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Straume said that computer models for predicting future weather rely heavily on four pieces of information about the atmosphere: temperature, pressure, humidity and winds.

Data on air movements are currently collected from the ground or, indirectly, by observing waves and clouds from planes or space.

Aeolus is equipped with a so-called lidar — nicknamed Aladin — that fires powerful pulses of ultraviolet laser light into the atmosphere and then observes which way they are scattered when they bounce off tiny particles in the air, Straume said. By comparing the wavelength of the light when it goes out to the wavelength when it returns, scientists can calculate which way the air is moving.

The process — known as the Doppler effect — is familiar to most people from the way the sound of an ambulance changes whether it’s moving toward or away from the listener.

Importantly, Aeolus will close a gap scientists have when it comes to measuring winds at altitudes between 10-30 kilometers (six and 18 miles). It will also be able to collect data from areas where ground-based weather stations don’t exist, such as in remote regions on land or at sea.

The satellite will orbit Earth every 90 minutes, beaming data to a ground station on Norway’s Arctic island of Svalbard from where they will be sent to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts in Reading, England.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

The European Space Agency said it hopes real-time wind measurements will also help predict extreme weather and climate change more accurately.

___

Follow Frank Jordans on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/wirereporter

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech