The Associated Press
 
World News
 
New US ambassador introduces herself to Poles in video clip

August 23, 2018 12:01 pm
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The next U.S. Ambassador to Poland has introduced herself to the Polish people in a video clip.

Georgette Mosbacher, a 71-year-old entrepreneur and Republican donor was tapped by President Donald Trump to serve in the nation of 38 million people in Central Europe, a NATO ally hosting U.S. troops.

In the video released Thursday, Mosbacher says she is honored to be the next ambassador to Poland. She said she begins her mission in a special year as Poland marks the centennial of its independence, which was regained in 1918 after 123 years of foreign rule.

Mosbacher angered Polish officials during her confirmation hearing for attributing the growth of anti-Semitism in Eastern Europe to a much-criticized Polish law regulating Holocaust speech. However, they said they would accept her anyway.

