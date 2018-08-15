Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Northern Ireland marks 20 years since deadly Omagh blast

August 15, 2018 9:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Bereaved families are marking the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bombing, the deadliest attack in Northern Ireland’s four decades of violence.

On Aug. 15, 1998, a car bomb ripped through crowds of shoppers, workers and tourists in the market town, killing 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins. Police blame an Irish Republican Army splinter group that was opposed to Northern Ireland’s peace process, but no one has been convicted of the bombing.

Relatives are gathering Wednesday at the bombing site for a ceremony that will include the tolling of a bell and the scattering of flower petals in a memorial garden.

Nuala O’Loan, who investigated the bombing when she was Northern Ireland’s police watchdog, says she thinks it could have been prevented if intelligence services had coordinated better.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech