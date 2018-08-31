Listen Live Sports

Norway police apprehend man following reports he was armed

August 31, 2018 8:34 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police apprehended a man Friday in the southwest of the country following reports that an armed man had been spotted in the woods inside a popular activity park.

“We are in control of the right person. It is now safe to walk in the area,” local police said on Twitter. The intentions of the apprehended man near the town of Porsgrunn, which is less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Oslo, were not clear and his identity remains unknown.

In the wake of the reports that an armed man in military fatigues was on the loose, the Skien Fritidspark, which has indoor and outdoor recreation facilities for families, a nearby educational school and a kindergarten, had been protectively evacuated.

It was not immediately known how many people were evacuated.

Police said no threats were made and that no shots have been fired.

Telemarksavis, a local newspaper, said Norway’s elite police had been requested and that they stormed a house where the suspect was apprehended. At least one police helicopter was said to be on site.

Earlier, the daily said the man was armed with what resembles an automatic weapon.

