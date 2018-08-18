Listen Live Sports

Pakistan says Indian fire kills villager in Kashmir

August 18, 2018 1:19 pm
 
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry and officials say Indian troops have killed a Pakistani villager and wounded two others in “unprovoked firing” in the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement, the ministry said it summoned an Indian diplomat Saturday to lodge a protest with New Delhi over the incident.

Pakistan and India often exchange fire in Kashmir. The overnight incident took place hours after Pakistan’s parliament elected former cricket star and longtime politician Imran Khan as the country’s prime minister.

Khan has said that he wants to resolve the issue of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and is claimed by both in its entirety.

