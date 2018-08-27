Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Putin keeps his shirt on, hikes in Siberia to relax

August 27, 2018 12:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin typically seeks out exciting, rugged, sometimes shirtless activities on his summer vacations. This year he was more laid back.

One summer Putin took a dive in the Black Sea only to allegedly discover an ancient amphora. Another time he galloped on a horse bare-chested across a mountain creek.

This year Russia’s 65-year-old leader returned to one of his favorite holiday spots: the far-flung wilderness of Siberia’s remote Tyva region.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that Putin spent last weekend hiking in the mountains and taking in the views with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the head of Russia’s main intelligence agency, FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Photos released by the Kremlin showed Putin hiking, examining plants with Shoigu and riding in a boat on the Yenisey River.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech