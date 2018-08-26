Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Remains of missing Canadian believed found in Bavarian Alps

August 26, 2018 6:43 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police say searchers have found what they believe to be the body of a Canadian man who has been missing in the Bavarian Alps since Aug. 2.

Bavarian police said the remains were found Saturday by a fellow Canadian, a police climber and friend of the man’s family who had joined the search. They were in a wooded area near the Brauneck mountain south of Munich, along with a backpack containing the missing man’s passport. The body was recovered with the help of a helicopter.

Police said Sunday there was no evidence of foul play. They believe the man, whom they didn’t name, suffered a fatal fall of 60-100 meters (197-328 feet) while hiking.

They say forensic tests will be conducted in Munich to confirm the man’s identity.

