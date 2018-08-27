Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Russia indefinitely postpones meeting on Afghan peace talks

August 27, 2018 11:49 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Russia postponed indefinitely a meeting on the Afghan peace process planned for next week, Afghan officials said.

A statement released Monday by the office of the Afghan presidency said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have decided to postpone the meeting and hold it at a later date.

President Ghani insists the peace talks should be “Afghan owned and led,” according to the statement.

Lavrov said Russia agrees the peace process should be under the auspices of the Afghans and it is “ready to cooperate,” the statement added.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed in a statement Monday that the talks have been postponed after Lavrov’s conversation with Ghani who “supported the idea of a Moscow meeting in principle and suggested postponing it in order to come up with a consolidated position.”

