Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Pussy Riot says member has left Russia, despite ban

August 9, 2018 12:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The Pussy Riot punk collective says one of its members has departed for Britain, despite being banned from leaving Russia.

Maria Alekhina had said she was turned back by Russian border police Wednesday when she tried to leave the country for a performance at the Edinburgh Fringe festival based on her book.

But on Thursday, the group said on Twitter that she “has found a way to escape, and she is flying to Edinburgh right now!”

Russian authorities explained the ban move by claiming that Alekhina had failed to perform her community service. Alekhina was sentenced to 140 hours of community service for protests outside the Moscow headquarters of the Federal Security Service, the top KGB successor. In December, she unfurled a banner reading “Happy Birthday, Hangmen!” and in April she threw paper planes to protest the agency’s demand to shut the messaging service Telegram.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Alekhina and Pussy Riot bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova spent nearly two years in prison for a 2012 protest inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech